Redd Market Cap Reaches $27.06 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Redd has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $27.06 million and approximately $25,085.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00044037 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,740.81 or 1.00114432 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001785 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00166218 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.