ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Bisq, Crex24 and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042299 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,694.42 or 1.00332643 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00639156 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.01269145 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005375 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009258 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00110597 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Bisq, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Upbit, C-Patex, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.