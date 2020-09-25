Regalcoin Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Regalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. Regalcoin has a total market cap of $43,597.24 and approximately $7.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Regalcoin Profile

Regalcoin (REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

