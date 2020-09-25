Regalcoin Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Regalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and CoinExchange. Regalcoin has a total market capitalization of $43,597.24 and $7.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Regalcoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Regalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Regalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.