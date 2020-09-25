Regalcoin (REC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43,597.24

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Regalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. Regalcoin has a market cap of $43,597.24 and $7.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Regalcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Regalcoin

REC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

