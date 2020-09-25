Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

