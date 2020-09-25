Ren (REN) Price Down 21.9% This Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Kyber Network, Huobi Global and IDEX. In the last seven days, Ren has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $172.98 million and $56.18 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.78 or 0.04749055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00059363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033906 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 885,405,147 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi Global, UEX, Tidex, Kyber Network, IDEX, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

