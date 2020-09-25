Reviewing Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) & Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Just Energy Group and Cheniere Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 2 2 1 0 1.80 Cheniere Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Just Energy Group currently has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 173.68%. Given Just Energy Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Just Energy Group is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Just Energy Group and Cheniere Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.08 billion 0.03 -$232.75 million N/A N/A Cheniere Energy Partners $6.84 billion 2.28 $1.18 billion $2.25 14.31

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Just Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Just Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Just Energy Group and Cheniere Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group 1.74% -28.25% 8.01% Cheniere Energy Partners 21.29% 191.18% 7.50%

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats Just Energy Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings. It also provides various products and services, such as LED lighting, smart building controls, monitoring and alerts, bill audits, smart thermostats, tariff analysis, energy insights, and energy procurement. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, online marketing, retail and affinity relationships, and door-to-door. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

