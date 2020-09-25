RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNMBY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474. RHEINMETALL/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33.

About RHEINMETALL/ADR

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

