Richard Glickman Purchases 5,740 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc (TSE:EPI) Stock

ESSA Pharma Inc (TSE:EPI) (NASDAQ:EPIX) Director Richard Glickman acquired 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,736.

ESSA Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$4.60.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage development pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The Company is developing drugs, which selectively block the amino-terminal domain (NTD) of the androgen receptor (AR).

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.