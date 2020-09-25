Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.86

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$81.86 and last traded at C$81.86, with a volume of 6438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$80.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.96. The firm has a market cap of $904.24 million and a PE ratio of 25.70.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

