Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Rock Tech Lithium Inc (CVE:RCK)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.61. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 4,800 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 million and a P/E ratio of -9.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile (CVE:RCK)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 41 leases and 283 claim units covering 5,762 hectares of area located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.