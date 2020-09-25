Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Rosehill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of Rosehill Resources stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. Rosehill Resources has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter. Rosehill Resources had a negative net margin of 35.02% and a positive return on equity of 34.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 977,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 419,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 29,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 11,027.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,382 shares during the period. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

