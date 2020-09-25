RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. RT Minerals shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 13,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $680,000.00 and a PE ratio of -5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08.

RT Minerals Company Profile (CVE:RTM)

RT Minerals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold and diamond properties in Canada. It also explores for base metals. The company's principal mineral properties include the 100% optioned Norwalk and Dill River properties; and the 100% owned Golden Reed Mine, South Wawa, Ballard Lake, and Dog Lake properties located in Wawa, Ontario.

