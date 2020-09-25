Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stake Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,798 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Ryder System worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Ryder System stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

