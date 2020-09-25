S & U (LON:SUS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,658.01

S & U PLC (LON:SUS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,658.01 and traded as high as $1,714.88. S & U shares last traded at $1,660.00, with a volume of 544 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price (up from GBX 2,300 ($30.05)) on shares of S & U in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on shares of S & U in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 40.93 and a quick ratio of 40.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,598.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,658.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.42 million and a P/E ratio of 6.93.

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

