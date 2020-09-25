Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.63

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.63 and traded as low as $95.80. Safran shares last traded at $95.80, with a volume of 1,664 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.63.

Safran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAFRF)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

