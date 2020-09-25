SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.68

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and traded as low as $19.26. SAMPO OYJ/ADR shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 102,785 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised SAMPO OYJ/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

