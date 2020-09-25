Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt (LON:ATR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $403.18

Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC (LON:ATR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.18 and traded as high as $422.00. Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt shares last traded at $413.00, with a volume of 63,018 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $403.56 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 403.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 356.53.

About Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

