Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $240.01

Shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.01 and traded as low as $230.76. Schroder Income Growth Fund shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 13,034 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $158.50 million and a P/E ratio of 18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 240.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 223.63.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

