SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,076.57

SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,076.57 and traded as low as $1,920.00. SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 shares last traded at $1,948.00, with a volume of 6,559 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,034.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,076.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.12.

About SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

