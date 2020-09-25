Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $231.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report sales of $231.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $375.36 million and the lowest is $155.81 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $134.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $878.63 million to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $989.29 million, with estimates ranging from $889.44 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $346.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $628.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.89. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

