SECTOR 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.68

Shares of SECTOR 10 Inc (OTCMKTS:SECI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and traded as high as $39.00. SECTOR 10 shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 836 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33.

About SECTOR 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets mobile response unit and stationary response unit products, and the PLX-3D technology in San Francisco and other cities in the United States. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

