Semux 24-Hour Volume Tops $25,230.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $389,730.23 and $25,230.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Semux has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023782 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00020784 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011271 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002859 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

