Sentient Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,325.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $561,698.15 and approximately $3,325.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,740.21 or 1.00264151 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00643538 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.55 or 0.01321462 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005368 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009053 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00110639 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

