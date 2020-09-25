Shivom (OMX) Reaches Market Cap of $396,468.06

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Shivom token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX, Coinsuper and Kucoin. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.78 or 0.04749055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00059363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033906 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

OMX is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io.

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.