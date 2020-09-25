Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,763 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Simmons First National worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 368.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,633,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,169,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,419,000 after acquiring an additional 367,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 38.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 412,911 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 6.0% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,180,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 67,267 shares during the period. 25.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven A. Cosse bought 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,335.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFNC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

