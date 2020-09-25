Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will report $8.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.89 million to $9.00 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $8.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $41.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.93 million to $41.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $50.22 million, with estimates ranging from $49.95 million to $50.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,731,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,648,202.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 51.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 11,046.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 126.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP opened at $66.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $73.58.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

