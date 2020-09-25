Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.88

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.88 and traded as low as $70.40. Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 1,518,287 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 91 ($1.19) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Monday, June 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $798.65 million and a PE ratio of 6.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.45.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 719,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total value of £539,374.50 ($704,788.32).

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.