SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE SM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.86. 19,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,627,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

