SMITHS GRP PLC/S’s (SMGZY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

SMGZY stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

SMITHS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

