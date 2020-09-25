SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a news sentiment score of -1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of SFTBF stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,606. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $66.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

