Solana (SOL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.36 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Solana has a market cap of $115.76 million and $16.36 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00028719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $492.91 or 0.04636096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009425 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00058903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033881 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,616,939 coins and its circulating supply is 37,911,010 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.