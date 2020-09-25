SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $46.75

Shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and traded as low as $44.32. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR shares last traded at $44.39, with a volume of 11,738 shares changing hands.

SONVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.76.

About SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

