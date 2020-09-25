SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOUHY. HSBC upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.02.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

