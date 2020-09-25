SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.06

Shares of SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $4.30. SpaceandPeople shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 287,732 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.06. The company has a market cap of $1.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.