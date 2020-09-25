SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $30.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03.

