SpeedCash (SCS) Price Up 58.8% Over Last Week

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded up 53.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. One SpeedCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded up 58.8% against the US dollar. SpeedCash has a total market capitalization of $5,506.18 and $2.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpeedCash

SpeedCash is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SpeedCash

SpeedCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpeedCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

