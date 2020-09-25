SpeedCash Trading Up 58.8% Over Last Week (SCS)

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. SpeedCash has a total market cap of $5,506.18 and $2.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded 58.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SpeedCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Coin Profile

SpeedCash (SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SpeedCash

SpeedCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

