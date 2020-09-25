SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.98.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWTX. BidaskClub raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

