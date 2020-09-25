SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $261.36

Shares of SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $261.36 and traded as low as $184.30. SSP Group shares last traded at $203.00, with a volume of 2,193,581 shares changing hands.

SSPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised SSP Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 470 ($6.14).

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 231.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.10.

About SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

