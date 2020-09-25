StableUSD Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00008851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $512,819.16 and $251.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00101471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00230154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.01462338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00200263 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,508,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,530 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

