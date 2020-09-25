Starwood European Real Este Fin (LON:SWEF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $85.25

Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.25 and traded as low as $84.60. Starwood European Real Este Fin shares last traded at $84.60, with a volume of 252,828 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

In other news, insider Shelagh Mason acquired 17,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £15,034.80 ($19,645.63).

Starwood European Real Este Fin Company Profile (LON:SWEF)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

