STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.15 on Top Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00010792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, IDCM, Kyber Network and DDEX. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $36.83 million and $829,639.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DSX, Ethfinex, IDCM, DDEX, Tokens.net, HitBTC, Kyber Network and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

