Stealth (XST) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $10,882.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Stealth has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003829 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001133 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001018 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031683 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 37,049,589 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

