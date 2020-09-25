Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,179 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Stepan worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter worth about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Stepan by 31.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Stepan by 1,612.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $107.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.14. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $118.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $460.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.50 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $1,246,683.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,835,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 445 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $48,513.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,407.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,646 shares of company stock worth $2,847,594. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

