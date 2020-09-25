Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

GLPG stock traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.78. 4,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,934. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.91.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

