Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 25th (ACN, AVNT, BBBY, BIP, BN, DRI, EXAS, FDS, GLNG, LYFT)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 25th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Corp from $216.00 to $209.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corp from $16.00 to $19.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corp from $48.00 to $51.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target boosted by Truist from $100.00 to $128.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corp from $100.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corp from $263.00 to $290.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Corp from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $38.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price increased by Truist from $233.00 to $243.00.

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $4.75 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corp from $17.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

