Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 25th (AOT, BAM, BB, BBU, BLN, MOGO, OLA, VET)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 25th:

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) was given a C$1.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $42.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $45.00 to $46.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) was given a C$7.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $5.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) was given a C$8.75 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO) was given a C$4.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$7.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was given a C$6.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

