Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,001 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,902% compared to the typical volume of 50 call options.

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $904,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $328,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,102.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 40.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 28.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.35. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.